Shed some light with Coleman’s Dual-Fuel Lantern at $79 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern for $79.20 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This lantern is ready to illuminate campsites with up to 700-lumens of brightness. Making adjustments is a cinch thanks to a dimmer knob right up front. A single tank of fuel can keep it lit on high for up to 7-hours. Coleman backs this lantern with a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you won’t miss the ambiance of a flame, consider Energizer’s LED Camping Lantern at $18 when clipping the on-page coupon. It’s powered by three D batteries and is able to offer up 500-lumens of brightness. Well over 1,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Coleman’s 40-quart portable cooler has fallen to $77.50. It plugs into a car or boat to keep contents 40-degrees cooler than the surrounding environment. Even better, more deals can be found in that post priced from $51.

Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern features:

  • Extra-bright 700 lumens on high
  • Adjustable dimmer knob for perfect outdoor lighting
  • Dual Fuel technology runs on Coleman Liquid Fuel or unleaded gasoline
  • All-Season Strong design for incredible performance in frigid conditions

