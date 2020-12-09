Give your AirPods Pro some style with this retro-inspired case for $11

elago via Amazon offers its AW6 AirPods Pro case from $10.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. As a comparison, it typically goes for $15. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low. With its classic retro iPod design, the AW6 case offers a whole new take on AirPods Pro protection. The silicone shell is sure to keep your case free of scratches or bumps and bruises but you’ll still be able to access all of the charging ports and wireless power-up capabilities. It’s a fun way to keep your earbuds safe and add some extra style along the way. Check out our recent review of some of elago’s newest AirPods Pro cases for additional details. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

As an alternative, ESR is out with a lower-priced option that includes a built-in carabiner. This is particularly helpful if you want to attach your AirPods Pro to a belt or somewhere in your bag. It retails for $3.50 and has pretty solid ratings.

Of course, our smartphone accessories guide is your best bet for all of the latest add-ons for iPhone, Android, and more. Right now, you can save on Otterbox iPhone 12 cases with up to 20% off across the board. That includes the latest offerings on its popular Star Wars and Disney-branded options and more. Browse through the entire sale here for additional deals for your new iPhone.

elago AW6 AirPods Pro case features:

ANOTHER RETRO CLASSIC FROM elago was designed to bring back some SERIOUS NOSTALGIA of using an older music player.

THE PROBLEM WITH MOST CASES ARE that they don’t fit correctly and don’t protect from drops well. ELAGO CASES ARE MADE WITH premium silicone and a special coating applied inside the cap to PREVENT IT FROM FALLING OFF to give you the BEST DROP PROTECTION!

HELP YOUR AIRPODS PRO STAND OUT BY protecting it with a case that is MADE TO STAND OUT.

