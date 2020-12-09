Stock up on face masks and hand sanitizer at Amazon from $3.50: Lacoste, Perry Ellis, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off healthy gadgets, masks, and supplies. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with 4+ star ratings on just about all of it. If you’re looking to score another batch of affordable face masks, today’s sale has options starting from $3.50 alongside hand sanitizer, and more. Not that it’s something any of us should be all that concerned with right now, but you’ll also find some more fashionable masks from brands like Lacoste and Perry Ellis on sale here as well. Hit the jump for a closer look at some of our top picks from the sale.

Amazon mask and supplies sale:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s face mask and sanitizer Gold Box sale right here.

More on the Lacoste Cotton Piqué Face Masks

100% Cotton, Imported, slip-on closure, Hand wash, Pack of 3…This mask is not FDA-approved, not intended for medical use, and not proven to reduce the transmission of disease…The CDC recommends use of cotton or cloth face coverings in public to reduce community spread by asymptomatic persons



