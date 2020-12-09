FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP Thunderbolt 3 Dock sports 100W charging, Ethernet, DisplayPort, more at $150 (40% off)

-
mac accessoriesMicrosoftHP
40% off $150

Microsoft Store is offering the HP Thunderbolt 3 Dock 120W G2 for $149.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $249 and goes for around $220 at third-party Amazon sellers. You’ll find that this Thunderbolt 3 dock delivers everything you need for a single-cable workstation solution. You’ll find up to 100W of charging available here, which is more than enough to power Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, and just about every other USB-C-enabled laptop on the market. For I/O, this dock offers a front-mounted USB-C port that delivers 15W of charging as well as a side-mounted USB 3.0 port, audio jack, and Kensington lock slot. Around back, there’s the Thunderbolt 3 port, two DisplayPorts, a VGA connector, two more USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and the power input. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock. While it doesn’t pack 100W charging, you’ll find that it still delivers Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, HDMI, and DisplayPort. This is plenty to handle most workloads, and the built-in Thunderbolt 3 cable means you won’t have to carry a spare cord in your bag. At under $100, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

However, those with a MacBook might want to consider the HyperDrive USB-C Hub. I’ve owned one of these for a few years and absolutely love it. You’ll find USB 3.0, SD/microSD, HDMI, charging passthrough, and more available here. Plus, it’s available for just $76 when you clip the on-page coupon.

HP Thunderbolt 3 Dock 120W G2 features:

Help your laptop reach its full potential and unlock new heights of productivity with the HP Thunderbolt Dock. Just attach it with a Thunderbolt USB-C connection and instantly connect with up to two 4k displays, keep devices charged, and hook up to a wired router. Plus, the Thunderbolt Dock’s elegant, space-conscious design frees up valuable desktop space and streamlines your workflow.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Microsoft

HP

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Microsoft discounts Christmas specials, action thriller...
Acer’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide hits $330 (Save 25...
Microsoft’s stylish Bluetooth Mouse comes in seve...
Save up to 23% on LaCie’s portable Rugged USB-C S...
Microsoft Surface Headphones with ANC fall to new all-t...
Halo Infinite launching fall 2021 to give time for poli...
Logitech Z623 2.1-Ch. speaker system is down to $100 fo...
New HP EliteBook and ZBook Firefly laptops boast Tile i...
Show More Comments

Related

Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock packs 96W power passthrough [Deal]

Buy now Learn More
25% off

iVANKY’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub sports SD/microSD, 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, more at 25% off

$28.50 Learn More
$249 off

Apple’s Intel Mac mini hits best price ever at $550 (Orig. $799)

$550 Learn More
Reg. $25

Aukey’s USB-C hub adds 7 ports to your Mac or Chromebook for $18 (Save 25%)

$18 Learn More
Reg. $449

Build a home media server with Intel’s NUC Mini PC at a new low of $279 (Save 38%)

$279 Learn More

Xbox Series X: Unboxing the ‘world’s most powerful console’

Learn More
80% off

Save up to 80% with Hyper’s biggest ever Black Friday sale: USB-C hubs, portable batteries, more

Shop now! Learn More
Save 34%

Built-in USB ports headline Sauder’s $100 storage cabinet, more from $49 (Up to 34% off)

From $49 Learn More