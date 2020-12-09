HP Thunderbolt 3 Dock sports 100W charging, Ethernet, DisplayPort, more at $150 (40% off)

Microsoft Store is offering the HP Thunderbolt 3 Dock 120W G2 for $149.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $249 and goes for around $220 at third-party Amazon sellers. You’ll find that this Thunderbolt 3 dock delivers everything you need for a single-cable workstation solution. You’ll find up to 100W of charging available here, which is more than enough to power Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, and just about every other USB-C-enabled laptop on the market. For I/O, this dock offers a front-mounted USB-C port that delivers 15W of charging as well as a side-mounted USB 3.0 port, audio jack, and Kensington lock slot. Around back, there’s the Thunderbolt 3 port, two DisplayPorts, a VGA connector, two more USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and the power input. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock. While it doesn’t pack 100W charging, you’ll find that it still delivers Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, HDMI, and DisplayPort. This is plenty to handle most workloads, and the built-in Thunderbolt 3 cable means you won’t have to carry a spare cord in your bag. At under $100, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

However, those with a MacBook might want to consider the HyperDrive USB-C Hub. I’ve owned one of these for a few years and absolutely love it. You’ll find USB 3.0, SD/microSD, HDMI, charging passthrough, and more available here. Plus, it’s available for just $76 when you clip the on-page coupon.

HP Thunderbolt 3 Dock 120W G2 features:

Help your laptop reach its full potential and unlock new heights of productivity with the HP Thunderbolt Dock. Just attach it with a Thunderbolt USB-C connection and instantly connect with up to two 4k displays, keep devices charged, and hook up to a wired router. Plus, the Thunderbolt Dock’s elegant, space-conscious design frees up valuable desktop space and streamlines your workflow.

