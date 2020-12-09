FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kodak smartphone mobile film scanner now down at $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $35+)

-
Smartphone AccessorieswootKodak
Reg. $35+ $24

Today only, Woot is offering the Kodak Mobile Film Scanner for smartphones at $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $50 and fetching closer to $35 at Amazon these days, this is the lowest price we can find and about 30% in savings. While hardcore photographers might not find much use with this, casual users looking to digitize old photos for fun might. You can view and share old 35mm color film negatives, 35mm black and white film negatives, as well as 35mm color slides. It includes a platform and fold out tray for your phone and negatives/positives along with a battery-powered led backlight for subtle illumination. Ships with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, you could just as well use one of the many scanner apps out there to attempt to achieve a similar result as the Kodak film scanner, but it will be tough to pull images from negatives and the like. Either way, give the highly-rated ScanPro App a closer look for a software solution that’s even less expensive. 

For more deals on connected accessories, be sure to check out these DYMO label maker offers from $25 as well as Brother’s smartphone-powered model while it’s down at $40. Then dive into the new HP printers with native in-OS printing and the rest of today’s best smartphone accessory deals right here

More on the Kodak Mobile Film Scanner:

  • SEE YOUR OLD MEMORIES COME TO LIFE | Cool Tabletop Film Scanner Lets You View Old Negatives & Slide Positives with Your Smartphone | Just Scan & Save to Share with Friends! | Includes Collapsible Cardboard Platform/Film Tray & Battery- Powered LED Backlight for Subtle Illumination & Eco-Friendly Functionality
  • ALL YOUR OLD PHOTO TYPES | No More Complicated Scanning Devices or Expensive Digitization Services! | Fun, Cutesie Little Box Lets You Play Around for Hours Without the Headache of Professional Conversion | Compatible with 35mm Color Film Negatives, 35mm Black & White Film Negatives & 35mm Color Slides

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

woot

Kodak

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad $8 (4...
Microsoft Surface Headphones with ANC fall to new all-t...
Give your AirPods Pro some style with this retro-inspir...
Today only, refurb Apple Watch Series 4 models start at...
SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Wireless headset is PS5-r...
OtterBox holiday sale offers 20% off iPhone 12 cases, S...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20000mAh USB-C PD Power ...
AUTO-VOX’s D6 Pro 1080p dash camera returns to $6...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

Humidify your space for the holidays with this 4-liter TaoTronics at $40 (35% off)

$40 Learn More
$10 off

TP-Link’s outdoor smart plug is perfect for automating Christmas lights at $20

$20 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Govee’s smart RGBIC + RGB LED strips are on sale from $19 or less

From $19 Learn More
Reg. $50

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush now starts from $33 (Reg. $50)

From $33 Learn More

Meross debuts new smart garage door remote with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant

Read more Learn More
40% off

Early Christmas Nerf discounts kick off from $6 at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $250

Ninja’s Foodi Indoor Grill and Air Fryer now up to $100 off at $150 shipped

$150 Learn More
40% off

TOMS 48-hour Flash Sale offers 40% off all boots with deals from $45

From $45 Learn More