Kodak smartphone mobile film scanner now down at $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $35+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Kodak Mobile Film Scanner for smartphones at $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $50 and fetching closer to $35 at Amazon these days, this is the lowest price we can find and about 30% in savings. While hardcore photographers might not find much use with this, casual users looking to digitize old photos for fun might. You can view and share old 35mm color film negatives, 35mm black and white film negatives, as well as 35mm color slides. It includes a platform and fold out tray for your phone and negatives/positives along with a battery-powered led backlight for subtle illumination. Ships with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, you could just as well use one of the many scanner apps out there to attempt to achieve a similar result as the Kodak film scanner, but it will be tough to pull images from negatives and the like. Either way, give the highly-rated ScanPro App a closer look for a software solution that’s even less expensive.

For more deals on connected accessories, be sure to check out these DYMO label maker offers from $25 as well as Brother’s smartphone-powered model while it’s down at $40. Then dive into the new HP printers with native in-OS printing and the rest of today’s best smartphone accessory deals right here.

More on the Kodak Mobile Film Scanner:

SEE YOUR OLD MEMORIES COME TO LIFE | Cool Tabletop Film Scanner Lets You View Old Negatives & Slide Positives with Your Smartphone | Just Scan & Save to Share with Friends! | Includes Collapsible Cardboard Platform/Film Tray & Battery- Powered LED Backlight for Subtle Illumination & Eco-Friendly Functionality

ALL YOUR OLD PHOTO TYPES | No More Complicated Scanning Devices or Expensive Digitization Services! | Fun, Cutesie Little Box Lets You Play Around for Hours Without the Headache of Professional Conversion | Compatible with 35mm Color Film Negatives, 35mm Black & White Film Negatives & 35mm Color Slides

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!