Save up to 44% on Avengers Stormbreaker and Power Gauntlet collectibles from $56

Amazon is currently offering the Hasbro Avengers Marvel Legends Stormbreaker Thor Axe for $102.99 shipped. Usually fetching $160, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount, beats the previous price cut by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Hasbro’s line of Marvel Legends collectibles are known for being accurate to the props used in the films, and its life-sized Stormbreaker axe delivers on that for MCU and Thor fans alike. Complete with authentic details, there’s also working lights and sounds so that you can channel the god of thunder to help cross off a name on your holiday shopping list. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re more of an Iron Man fan, or someone on your list is, Amazon is also offering the Marvel Legends Power Gauntlet for $56.39. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you 44% and marks a new 2020 low. Featuring the same level of authenticity as noted above, this collectible recreates the iconic Power Gauntlet from Avengers Endgame. It’s complete with design that’ll look great on display, but also features articulating fingers and integrated sound effects. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 2,600 customers.

Speaking of collectibles from Disney, earlier this week we got a look at the upcoming NERF Mandarlorian blaster. This impressive rifle measures 4-feet long and brings all of the action from The Mandarlorian to your NERF arsenal. But if it’s discounted blasters you’re after, we’re seeing various NERF deals from $6.

Marvel Legends Stormbreaker features:

Mighty Thor, son of Odin, uses his super-powers to protect both planet Earth and his home world of Asgard!Thor really has an axe to grind after his evil sister destroys his hammer Mjölnir. Imagine defeating Thanos with this Thor electronic roleplay axe! Activate exciting thunder sound FX with the push of a button. With the Marvel Avengers: Endgame Stormbreaker Electronic

