Microsoft discounts Christmas specials, action thrillers, and Star Trek series as low as $5 each

Microsoft’s weekly $5 movie specials is back with another slew of great titles. You’ll find our favorite this time around is Snitch with Dwayne Johnson. Normally $10 at Google Play, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Snitch is an action/thriller that stars a father whose teenage son is wrongly accused of distributing drugs. Looking at a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years, the father makes a deal to work undercover and infiltrate the drug cartel on a dangerous mission where he risks everything, including his own life. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites from this sale, including several Christmas specials. But, be sure to check out Microsoft’s landing page for more.

Other $5 movies:

We also found a selection of Star Trek TV series on sale. We’ll outline the entire list below, but if we had to pick a favorite, it’d be Star Trek: The Next Generation at $49.99. Also at Google Play. Normally $100, this is a fantastic time to pick up The Next Generation and find out where your favorite characters went. Head below for more Star Trek deals.

More Star Trek TV show sales:

More about Snitch:

Construction company owner John Matthews learns that his estranged son, Jason, has been arrested for drug trafficking. Facing an unjust prison sentence for a first time offender courtesy of mandatory minimum sentence laws, Jason has nothing to offer for leniency in good conscience. Desperately, John convinces the DEA and the opportunistic DA Joanne Keeghan to let him go undercover to help make arrests big enough to free his son in return. With the unwitting help of an ex-con employee, John enters the narcotics underworld where every move could be his last in an operation that will demand all his resources, wits and courage to survive.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!