Microsoft Surface Book 3 undercuts Black Friday at $350 off (New all-time low)

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Book 3 i5 1.2GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,249.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically fetching $1,600, here you’re saving $350 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $50 and marking a new all-time low. Microsoft’s latest 2-in-1 laptop delivers a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a detachable keyboard that connects with a unique folding hinge. Everything is powered by 10th-generation 1.2GHz i5 processor that’s backed by 15-hour battery life and USB-C connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you learn more in our announcement coverage. Hit the jump for more.

If you’d rather opt for a more portable offering from Microsoft, its Surface Go 2 might be a better option to consider. It’ll set you back a much more affordable $399 at Amazon right now, but that lower price will ditch the more powerful feature set while providing a 10.5-inch PixelSense display and more.

If you’re in need of a new mouse to go with the Surface Book 3, it’s hard to go wrong with Microsoft’s stylish Bluetooth offering now that it’s on sale for $15. Then be sure to check out the Microsoft Surface Headphones that are marked down to a new all-time low of $150.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 features:

Performance meets versatility. Meet the laptop that can handle your biggest demands. The most powerful Surface laptop yet combines speed, graphics, and immersive gaming with the versatility of a laptop, tablet, and portable studio. Tackle your biggest demands with quad-core powered 10th Gen Intel Core processors, blazing graphics, and high-resolution PixelSense Display designed for Surface Pen and touch.

