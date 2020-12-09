FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Early Christmas Nerf discounts kick off from $6 at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a wide variety of Nerf discounts up to 40% off. Our top pick is the Nerf Modulus Regulator at $34.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This Nerf blaster boasts three firing modes, a swivel handle, storage stock, and more. It ships with two clips, each of which holds 12 darts at a time. Two barrel scopes are also included. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more Nerf discounts priced from $6.

More Nerf deals:

Another fun gift idea includes yesterday’s UBTECH STEM robot kit discounts. There you’ll find deals up to 33% off and priced as low as $67. Both options littered there are great for the aspiring engineer or LEGO fan in your family. Additionally, you can find a nice variety of toy markdowns for as little as $5 here.

Nerf Modulus Regulator features:

  • Features SwitchFire Technology
  • 3 modes: Single-fire, burst-fire, continuous-fire
  • Swivel handle to stabilize shots
  • Storage stock and 2 barrel-scopes.
  • Includes (2)12-dart clips and 24 Modulus Elite darts

