Early Christmas Nerf discounts kick off from $6 at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a wide variety of Nerf discounts up to 40% off. Our top pick is the Nerf Modulus Regulator at $34.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This Nerf blaster boasts three firing modes, a swivel handle, storage stock, and more. It ships with two clips, each of which holds 12 darts at a time. Two barrel scopes are also included. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more Nerf discounts priced from $6.

More Nerf deals:

Another fun gift idea includes yesterday’s UBTECH STEM robot kit discounts. There you’ll find deals up to 33% off and priced as low as $67. Both options littered there are great for the aspiring engineer or LEGO fan in your family. Additionally, you can find a nice variety of toy markdowns for as little as $5 here.

Nerf Modulus Regulator features:

Features SwitchFire Technology

3 modes: Single-fire, burst-fire, continuous-fire

Swivel handle to stabilize shots

Storage stock and 2 barrel-scopes.

Includes (2)12-dart clips and 24 Modulus Elite darts

