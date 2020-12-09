Amazon networking deals from $15: 5-port/16-port Gigabit switch, 802.11ac routers, more

Amazon is offering the TP-Link 16-port Gigabit Network Switch for $44.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves you as much as 25% and comes within $1 of its all-time low. If you’re trying to expand your home’s wired network, this is a fantastic way to do it. Ethernet provides the most reliable Internet connection, as not much interferes with it, unlike Wi-Fi. Plus, it can deliver full-strength networking over longer ranges than wireless can. With this switch, you’ll be able to hook up smart home hubs, computers, consoles, and much more with ease. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for other great networking deals.

More networking deals:

Did you miss yesterday’s deal on eero routers? Well, the company’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers are currently on sale at Amazon priced from $71. This marks their return to the all-time lows that we’ve seen at Amazon, making it a great time to buy.

TP-Link 16-port Gigabit Network Switch features:

16× 10/100/1000Mbps RJ45 Ports supporting Auto Negotiation and Auto MDI/MDIX

Latest innovative energy-efficient technology greatly expands your network capacity with much less power consumption and helps save money

IEEE 802.3X flow control provides reliable data transfer and Fanless design ensures quiet operation

Easy setup with no software installation or configuration needed

