Amazon networking deals from $15: 5-port/16-port Gigabit switch, 802.11ac routers, more

Amazon is offering the TP-Link 16-port Gigabit Network Switch for $44.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves you as much as 25% and comes within $1 of its all-time low. If you’re trying to expand your home’s wired network, this is a fantastic way to do it. Ethernet provides the most reliable Internet connection, as not much interferes with it, unlike Wi-Fi. Plus, it can deliver full-strength networking over longer ranges than wireless can. With this switch, you’ll be able to hook up smart home hubs, computers, consoles, and much more with ease. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for other great networking deals.
More networking deals:
- TP-Link 5 Port Gigabit Network Switch: $15 (Reg. $20)
- NETGEAR 16-Port Gigabit Network Switch: $45 (Reg. $60)
- Tenda 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Tenda Nova Mesh System: $87 (Reg. $100)
- Meshforce M1 Mesh System: $101 (Reg. $150)
- …and more
Did you miss yesterday’s deal on eero routers? Well, the company’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers are currently on sale at Amazon priced from $71. This marks their return to the all-time lows that we’ve seen at Amazon, making it a great time to buy.
TP-Link 16-port Gigabit Network Switch features:
- 16× 10/100/1000Mbps RJ45 Ports supporting Auto Negotiation and Auto MDI/MDIX
- Latest innovative energy-efficient technology greatly expands your network capacity with much less power consumption and helps save money
- IEEE 802.3X flow control provides reliable data transfer and Fanless design ensures quiet operation
- Easy setup with no software installation or configuration needed
