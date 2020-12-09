FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ninja’s Foodi Indoor Grill and Air Fryer now up to $100 off at $150 shipped

Reg. $250 $150

Kohl’s is now offering the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer (AG302) for $149.99 shipped when you apply code FAMILYSAVE at checkout. You’ll also receive $30 in Kohl’s cash here as well. Regularly $250 and currently starting from around $210 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $100 off, within about $5 of the lowest Black Friday price we tracked, and the best we can find. Along with the 6-quart cooking pot and 4-quart crisper basket, this model is ready for both indoor grilling and baking as well as air frying and dehydrating. Reaching up to 500-degrees, it features non-stick PTFE/PFOA-free dishwasher safe parts and “virtually smoke-free grilling” along with an included cleaning brush, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

But if it’s just a simple indoor grill you’re looking to put under the tree this year take a look at the Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill at $50. This one carries solid ratings and will save you another $100 over today’s lead deal. Don’t expect to get any air frying done with this thing, but it will cook the burgers indoors and keep you out of the cold much the same. 

The home goods and kitchenware deals don’t stop there though. This morning we saw some Gold Box SodaStream price drops along with a new AmazonBasics Christmas sale from $4.50. That’s on top of ongoing Instant Pot offers, this Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker, and Anova’s Bluetooth Sous Vide Nano cooker, plus even more right here

More on the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer:

  • 500°F air and 500°F grill grate for perfect char-grilled food. The BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill for juicy flavors. Transform foods from frozen to char-grilled in 25 minutes.
  • Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free, dishwasher-safe removable parts. Virtually smoke free with Smoke Control Technology , Nonstick, removable parts are dishwasher safe & easy to clean.
  • Cooks food as fast as an outdoor grill. Easy-to-use digital display.
  • Wide temperature range of 105°F – 500°F and variable fan speed. Grill Control temps: Low, Med, High & Max.
  • 5 stainless steel kebab skewers for tasty grilled classics.

