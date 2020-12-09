Pixelmator Pro for Mac is ready for Big Sur and now 50% off at $20

Just recently updated for Big Sur and the new M1 machines, we are now tracking a solid price drop on Pixelmator Pro for Mac. Designed exclusively for Apple’s macOS devices, Pixelmator Pro is among the best image manipulation apps out there and a popular option around here. The most recent December update brought with it a number of enhancements and alterations, but for now let’s focus in on the 50% price drop via the Mac App Store. Head below for all of the details.

Pixelmator Pro for Mac is now available for download via Apple’s digital storefront for $19.99. That’s 50% off the regular $40 price tag and matching the lowest we have ever tracked. In fact, this is only the second time we have seen it down this low with the last sale hitting in late October. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

Featuring loads of “professional-grade, nondestructive image editing tools,” Pixelmator Pro for Mac is worth a closer for anyone interested in image manipulation, even at full price. It allows users to draw and paint as well as “apply stunning effects, design beautiful text, and edit images in just about any way you can imagine.” Learn more about it right here and in our coverage of the Big Sur update right here.

With a wide range of professional-grade, nondestructive image editing tools, Pixelmator Pro lets you bring out the best in your photos, create gorgeous compositions and designs, draw, paint, apply stunning effects, design beautiful text, and edit images in just about any way you can imagine. And thanks to its intuitive and accessible design, Pixelmator Pro is delightfully easy to use — whether you’re just starting out with image editing or you’re a seasoned pro.

