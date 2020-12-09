Bag Skagen’s Horizont Dual-Timezone Watch at a new low of $93 (Reg. $165)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Horizont Dual-Timezone Watch for $92.81 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $72 off the typical rate there and undercuts the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This aesthetically-pleasing timepiece boasts a clean and simple style that’s ready to pair nicely with most of your wardrobe. It sets itself apart from many with two timezones and a standout dial. The case size measures 42mm and is paired with a genuine leather band. Ratings are still rolling in, but Skagen is a reputable brand.

Forfeit having two timezones on your wrist to cut today’s spending in half. The Timex Weekender 40mm Watch is $44 and still manages to offer up a sleek-looking appearance. It features a black strap and case that’s paired with white markings throughout its dial.

And in case you missed it, yesterday we spotted Citizen and Timex timepieces priced from $54. Even better, markdowns there are up to $127 off. Leading the pack is Citizen’s Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch with 44mm case and metal bracelet. Oh, and don’t forget that Fitbit’s Sense Smartwatch is $70 off and refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 models are down to $220 for today only.

Skagen Horizont Dual-Timezone Watch features:

The Skagen Horizont aesthetic is simple, and works with every style. Slip on one of our men’s watches while you’re getting ready for any occasion and you’ll see your refined style take on a whole new level of sophistication.

