FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bag Skagen’s Horizont Dual-Timezone Watch at a new low of $93 (Reg. $165)

-
AmazonFashionSkagen
Save 43% $93

Amazon is offering the Skagen Horizont Dual-Timezone Watch for $92.81 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $72 off the typical rate there and undercuts the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This aesthetically-pleasing timepiece boasts a clean and simple style that’s ready to pair nicely with most of your wardrobe. It sets itself apart from many with two timezones and a standout dial. The case size measures 42mm and is paired with a genuine leather band. Ratings are still rolling in, but Skagen is a reputable brand.

Forfeit having two timezones on your wrist to cut today’s spending in half. The Timex Weekender 40mm Watch is $44 and still manages to offer up a sleek-looking appearance. It features a black strap and case that’s paired with white markings throughout its dial.

And in case you missed it, yesterday we spotted Citizen and Timex timepieces priced from $54. Even better, markdowns there are up to $127 off. Leading the pack is Citizen’s Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch with 44mm case and metal bracelet. Oh, and don’t forget that Fitbit’s Sense Smartwatch is $70 off and refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 models are down to $220 for today only.

Skagen Horizont Dual-Timezone Watch features:

The Skagen Horizont aesthetic is simple, and works with every style. Slip on one of our men’s watches while you’re getting ready for any occasion and you’ll see your refined style take on a whole new level of sophistication.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Skagen

About the Author

Sperry’s John Legend Holiday Edit has gift ideas ...
Built-in USB ports headline Sauder’s $100 storage...
Gift card stocking stuffers up to 20% off: Uber Eats, C...
Save up to 44% on Avengers Stormbreaker and Power Gaunt...
Fossil takes 40% off wallets and handbags + extra 40% o...
Amazon networking deals from $15: 5-port/16-port Gigabi...
Early Christmas Nerf discounts kick off from $6 at Amaz...
TOMS 48-hour Flash Sale offers 40% off all boots with d...
Show More Comments

Related

43% off

Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces are up to 43% off, more from $63

From $63 Learn More
$127 off

This Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch is $127 off, more timepieces from $54

From $54 Learn More
20% off

Timex Holiday Sale takes 20% off popular watches from $19 + free shipping

From $19 Learn More

Sperry’s John Legend Holiday Edit has gift ideas for the entire family: Boots, more

Learn More

Tested: meross Smart Lamp delivers HomeKit control at an affordable price

Learn More
Save 34%

Built-in USB ports headline Sauder’s $100 storage cabinet, more from $49 (Up to 34% off)

From $49 Learn More
Reg. $350

Variable refresh rates highlight VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV at $298

$298 Learn More
40% off

HP Thunderbolt 3 Dock sports 100W charging, Ethernet, DisplayPort, more at $150 (40% off)

$150 Learn More