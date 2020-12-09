SodaStream bundles are ready for gifting, now 25% off at Amazon from $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off select SodaStream bundles. You can now score the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker bundle in black or silver for $104.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the regular $140 price tag and the lowest price we can find. This bundle comes with everything you need to get started (and then some) including the machine itself, a pair of 60L CO2 cylinders, three BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and two zero-calorie fruit drops to flavor your homemade sparkling water. Each CO2 cylinder produces up to 60-liters of water that can then be stored in the carbonating bottles or in a larger container in the fridge. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,800 Amazon customers. Head below for more discounted SodaStream bundles from $60.

Amazon is also offering the same SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker but just with a single carbonating bottle and a single CO2 cylinder for $59.99 shipped. That’s also 25% off the $80 going rate and the best we can find. This one makes for a great gift or just as a more affordable way to get into the SodaStream world. You won’t score the fruit packs or as many CO2 cylinders here, but you are also saving $45 over today’s lead deal. This one is also rated 4+ stars from thousands. And you can always just jump on Amazon and score your own fruit drops if you really want to add some flavor.

While we are talking home goods deals, be sure to check out this rare deal on Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf and then go stock up on K-Cups for the holidays from $18.50. We also still have some fantastic Instant Pot deals live right here alongside today’s AmazonBasics Christmas sale from $4.50 and everything else in our home goods deal hub.

More on the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L CO2 cylinders, (3) 1 liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and (2) 40 ml zero calorie fruit drops of Raspberry & Mango.

Energy efficient, powered by CO2 cylinder. Each CO2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

