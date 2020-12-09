FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TOMS 48-hour Flash Sale offers 40% off all boots with deals from $45

-
TOMS
40% off From $45

For 48-hours only, TOMS offers 40% off all of its boots with promo code BOOTS40 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Hillside Boots for men. Originally priced at $130, however during the sale you can find them for $103. They’re available in two color options and the exterior is water-resistant, which is perfect for fall or winter weather. This style also pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, or khaki pants alike. Plus, if you’re looking for comfort, they feature a cushioned insole and a flexible design. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Sale that’s offering deals from just $25.

