Grow your own herbs inside: AeroGarden Harvest now $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

Bed Bath and Beyond is now offering the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with a Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $99.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the regular price at Bed Bath and Beyond, as much as $90 under Amazon’s listing on this model, and one of the best prices we can find on a comparable AeroGarden. Along with the included Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit, this model can grow six plants at once in a soil-free, automated manner. It will notify you when it’s time to fill up the water reservoir while the “20-watt, full-spectrum LED grow lights” handle the rest. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now, if the six plant model is overkill, you can save slightly more on the 2020 AeroGarden Sprout model, but only by about $12 or so. Whichever model you decide on, be sure to customize your crop with one of the many AeroGarden seed pod kits available on Amazon starting from around $14 or so. Options range from cherry tomatoes and salsa kits to fresh tea and salad greens.

More on the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden:

Garden all year with the soil-free AeroGarden Harvest. This wonderful countertop system lets you quickly grow herbs, veggies, greens, and flowers with ease, all in the comfort of your own home. This kit comes with 6 gourmet herbs to start. Easy-to-use control panel creates optimal conditions for your plants by turning the lights on and off and generates a reminder for watering of plants. 6 pre-seeded pods: Genovese basil, Thai basil, thyme, curly parsley, mint, and dill.

