ALDO Winter Sale offers 30% off boots and handbags + free shipping

ALDO’s Winter Sale updates your boots and handbags with 30% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Kiethflex Cognac Dress Boots that are marked down to $98 and originally were priced at $140. These boots are available in two color options and will look great with jeans or dress pants alike. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and flexibility to mimic your natural movements. This style would make a great Christmas gift idea and the slightly pointed toe makes them very flattering. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack UGG Flash Event that’s offering up to 60% off boots, slippers, and more.

