Amazon 1-day Gillette sale from $4.50: Shaving gift sets, beard care, and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Gillette, Venus, and King C Gillette shaving and beard care kits. One standout is the Gillette Fusion Proshield Shave Gift Set for Men at $20.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s deal is matching the Black Friday price and is the best we can find. This gift set comes with a premium edition Fusion5 ProShield razor handle, four ProShield blade refills, and a 6-ounce container of Pure by Gillette Shave Cream. The handle is outfitted with a nice rubber grip for a higher-end look while the additional, lubricated blade refills will keep you covered well into the future. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers. Head below for even more deals.
More Gillette Gold Box deals:
- ProGlide Men’s Razor bundle $15.50 (Reg. $22)
- Heritage Double Edge Shaving Razor Kit $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- ProGlide 9-pc. Shave Gift Set $31.50 (Reg. $45)
- King C. Gillette Beard Care Gift Kit $24 (Reg. $34)
- 2-pack Venus White Tea Women’s Razors $4.50 (Reg. $7)
- And even more…
Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale right here for additional options starting from just over $4.50.
More on the Gillette Fusion Proshield Shave Gift Set:
- The gift set includes a premium edition Fusion5 ProShield razor handle, 4 ProShield blade refills, and a 6 ounce pure by Gillette Shave Cream
- Premium matte black razor handles. This sleek razor handle design with rubber grip makes for a smooth feel
- Fusion5 ProShield blade refills with lubrication before & after the blades which shields the skin from irritation while you shave
