Amazon’s offering Van Heusen apparel for men from $15 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off New Van Heusen Stain Shield Technology Apparel. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery, otherwise; in orders of $25 or more. Our top picks from this sale is the men’s Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt for $15.18. To compare, this shirt is regularly priced at $26 and you can choose from several color options. It’s also wrinkle-free to keep you looking polished all-day and the stain shield technology is great for if you need to grab a bite to eat. Plus, this shirt is nice for layering during cold weather and would look nice under a suit jacket, vest, coat, or sweater. Reviews are still coming in however, Van Heusen is well-known. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

If you’re looking for more of a formal look, the men’s Regular-Fit Stain Shield Stretch Dress Shirt is a great option. It’s currently on sale for $20.99 and regularly is priced at $30. This shirt was designed for comfort with spandex-infused fabric and it’s lightweight. It was also made to be worn with or without a tie for a stylish look. Rated 4.9/5 stars with reviews still coming in.

Van Heusen Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt features:

Stain Shield keeps liquids from soaking in

Natural stretch fabric provides comfort that moves with you

Wrinkle-free and machine washable to wear straight from the dryer

Stay Put Collar for a crisp, roll-resistant look

This Stain Shield shirt is available in both Classic and Big and Tall sizes

