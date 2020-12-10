FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s offering Van Heusen apparel for men from $15 Prime shipped, today only

-
AmazonFashion
40% off From $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off New Van Heusen Stain Shield Technology Apparel. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery, otherwise; in orders of $25 or more. Our top picks from this sale is the men’s Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt for $15.18. To compare, this shirt is regularly priced at $26 and you can choose from several color options. It’s also wrinkle-free to keep you looking polished all-day and the stain shield technology is great for if you need to grab a bite to eat. Plus, this shirt is nice for layering during cold weather and would look nice under a suit jacket, vest, coat, or sweater. Reviews are still coming in however, Van Heusen is well-known. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

If you’re looking for more of a formal look, the men’s Regular-Fit Stain Shield Stretch Dress Shirt is a great option. It’s currently on sale for $20.99 and regularly is priced at $30. This shirt was designed for comfort with spandex-infused fabric and it’s lightweight. It was also made to be worn with or without a tie for a stylish look. Rated 4.9/5 stars with reviews still coming in.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more deals today including Kate Spade, Hunter boots, and many more.

Van Heusen Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt features:

  • Stain Shield keeps liquids from soaking in
  • Natural stretch fabric provides comfort that moves with you
  • Wrinkle-free and machine washable to wear straight from the dryer
  • Stay Put Collar for a crisp, roll-resistant look
  • This Stain Shield shirt is available in both Classic and Big and Tall sizes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Google Pixel 4a 5G sees first Amazon discount to $460
Vineyard Vines Very Festive Sale offers 30-70% off site...
Refresh your bed sheets with these highly-rated 6-piece...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 74W USB-C PD Charger $28 ...
Razer Raptor 27-inch 144Hz Monitor hits all-time low of...
Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles $40...
Kate Spade Gift Checklist Event offers extra 40% off sa...
Save 20% on Goal Zero’s popular USB-C power banks...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Bed Head One-Step Hair Dryer Brush drops to $26 shipped on Amazon (Reg. $45)

$26 Learn More
$28

Under Armour’s 2-Pack Tech Boxers are perfect stocking stuffers for $28 shipped (Reg. $35)

20% off Learn More

Eddie Bauer’s Holiday Gift Guide is loaded with ideas: Outerwear, accessories, home, more

Learn More
$20 off

Get a HomeKit alert when leaks spring with Eve Water Guard at $60 (Reg. $80)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $499

Google Pixel 4a 5G sees first Amazon discount to $460

$460 Learn More
Reg. $110

Cuisinart’s Automatic Bread Maker is $50 off for today only at Best Buy, now down to $60

$60 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 10, 2020 – iPhones from $230, Powerbeats Pro $150, more

Listen now
70% off

Vineyard Vines Very Festive Sale offers 30-70% off sitewide: Pullovers, vests, more

From $40 Learn More