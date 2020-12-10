Amazon’s in-house Basin Faucet strikes $37 (Save 27%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Basin Faucet in Satin Nickel for $37.19 shipped. That’s $13 off the going rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since July. This sleek-looking faucet features a “durable zinc alloy body.” When it comes to fittings, you’ll find a 3-hole mount with 4-inch center set design. Once assembled, this unit spans 9.9- by 4.9- by 3.9-inches. It’s backed directly by Amazon with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab this 18-ounce Clear Glass Soap Dispenser at $8. It boasts an elegant style comprised of stainless steel and glass. Measurements work out to 7.7-inches tall and 3.2-inches in diameter.

Want to boost confidence that your new faucet is water tight? Consider grabbing Eve’s HomeKit-ready Water Guard. Amazon shoppers can bag it for $60 and pave the way towards instant HomeKit notifications if a leak occurs. It’s $20 off right now, making now a great time to buy. Also, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off water purification systems for today only.

AmazonBasics Basin Faucet features:

Durable zinc alloy body construction

3-hole mount with 4-inch center set design

Satin nickel finish

Hand-polished dual-lever handles; includes ceramic discs for improved longevity

Includes pop-up drain assembly and detailed installation instructions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!