APC’s 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS Pro falls to new all-time low at $160 (Save 22%)

Reg. $205 $160

B&H currently offers the the APC 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS Pro (BR1500MS) for $159.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping once added to your cart. Usually fetching $205 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $15, and marks a new all-time low. If you’ve been looking to add some extra peace of mind to your work from home setup, APC’s UPS is worth a look. Alongside its 10 built-in outlets, on the front of APC’s 1500VA UPS you’ll find a 2.4A USB-A port as well as a USB-C charger. At full power load you’re looking at over five minutes of uptime, but at 50W that will climb to 130 minutes. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 246 customers. Head below for more.

Should 1500VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with theAmazonBasics Standby 800VA UPS a$80. This more affordable option is ideal for those who don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out. But with a 12-outlet design, two more slots than the APC option, it’s still a notable alternative for powering a router and other gear. 

Alongside just making sure your desktop machine can power down without abruptly losing power, bringing a UPS into the mix is also a must for the networking side of things. If you’re looking to refresh the home router too, we’re currently tracking a series of Wi-Fi 6 deals starting at $90. With options from NETGEAR and ASUS on sale, you’ll be able to save up to 32%.

APC 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS Pro features:

These Back-UPS Pro models provide premium battery backup and surge protection that are ideal for home or small office electronics, networking devices, gaming PCs and consoles. APC Back-UPS Pro models provide sinewave output, USB charging ports for your mobile devices (including Type C USB), and increased runtime for your critical electronics.

