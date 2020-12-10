Refresh your bed sheets with these highly-rated 6-piece sets from $25.50 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, 123Install (97% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering the 6-piece LuxClub Bamboo Full-Size Sheet set for $25.56 shipped. You’ll also find other sizes marked down as well on this listing page. Regularly as much as $37 or so, this set typically goes for around $32 at Amazon these days and is now an additional 20% off. This set includes a fitted and one flat sheet as well as four pillowcases for a complete bed refresh. These antibacterial and “deep pocket” sheets are made of a “bamboo viscose fabric blended with microfiber and elastic” that is softer than jersey and offers “superior breathability.” Rated 4+ stars from over 46,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if it’s just some new pillow cases you’re after, take a look at the 2-pack of AmazonBasics 400 Thread Count Cotton Pillow Cases for $13 Prime shipped. Carrying stellar ratings from nearly 9,500 Amazon customers, these are a great, low-cost option to refresh your sleeping arrangement for the holidays.

Speaking of which, a great way to wake up in the morning is beside this Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light, which is now on sale for $100. But be sure to check out this sleep tracking Amazfit Band 5 deal and these Apple Watch SE deals from $259 as well.

More on the LuxClub Bamboo Full-Size Sheet Set:

LUXURY BEDDING – LuxClub 6 pc bamboo sheet sets, more luxurious sheet & pillowcase sets than the finest Egyptian cotton sheets. Softer breathable sheets VS 100% cotton sheet sets.

COMFORT – LuxClub 6 piece bamboo sheets beat hotel sheets & high thread count luxury sheets. Best cooling sheets with superior breathability. Our Bamboo bedding sets; 18 inch deep pocket sheets, wrinkle free sheets, silky soft sheets.

BEST BED SHEETS – Bamboo viscose fabric blended with microfiber & elastic all around our bamboo fitted sheets. Our bamboo deep pocket sheets have extra deep pockets for memory foam or mattress toppers. Softer than Jersey Sheets & strong while being fade resistant, anti-pill, temperature regulating sheets due to our percale sheet process.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!