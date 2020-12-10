FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cuisinart’s Automatic Bread Maker is $50 off for today only at Best Buy, now down to $60

-
Reg. $110 $60

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker for $59.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $110, this model dropped down to $88 or so around Black Friday at Amazon and is now within cents of the all-time low. Perfect for putting some fresh bread on the table over the holidays, this model can make 1-, 1.5-, and 2-pound loaves with 12 pre-programmed cooking options, and a 13-hour delay start timer. It does all the kneading and baking while you watch the magic happen through the viewing window. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Another great option is the Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic EBM8103B Programmable Bread Maker at $65 shipped. This one will save you slightly more and comes with much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal, but with even more preset cooking programs. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Amazon customers.  

While not as well-known, Amazon has the CROWNFUL 12-in-1 Automatic Bread Machine on sale for $63 right now. Regularly $80 and carrying 4+ star ratings, this one is worth a closer look as a more affordable alternative as well. 

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more notable offers for around the house including today's home Depot water filtration event and this rare offer on Technivorm's Thermal Carafe. We also still have a host of notable Instant Pot deals still live and you'll find even more kitchenware right here

More on the Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker:

Prepare bread with this Cuisinart compact automatic bread maker. The 12 programmed menu options give you flexibility, while the lid has a viewing window that makes monitoring the bread easy. This Cuisinart compact automatic bread maker boasts a 13-hour delay start feature so you can wake up to fresh bread in the morning and a removable nonstick baking pan for easy cleaning.

