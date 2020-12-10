Anker’s eufy Smart Scale C1 works with HealthKit, Google Fit, more at $19 (Reg. $30)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its HealthKit-enabled Smart Scale C1 for $18.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal delivers an $11 discount and beats our last mention by $1. The new year is just around the corner, and with it comes the resolutions that we always make. Well, if you’ve resolved to lose weight, or just maintain your current weight, then a good scale is a must-have. Eufy’s model here allows you to connect to your smartphone for easy tracking of body measurements, including weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and much more. In total, it’ll track 12 different areas of your body. Plus, it supports up to 16 individual users, meaning that it can track body measurements of the entire family. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the Eufy namesake, then you can save a bit more while still picking up a smart scale. RENPHO’s Bluetooth Smart Scale is available for $16 at Amazon and comes highly-rated with 4.7/5 stars overall, like today’s lead deal. You’ll find similar syncing capabilities, including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

Those looking to save the most money will want to consider ditching the smartphone connectivity found in the two models above. The SmarTake digital scale is a great alternative at $13. The thing to keep in mind here is that it’ll only show you weight, as well, forgoing BMI, body fat percentage, and more.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 features:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

WHAT YOU GET: Smart Scale C1, AAA batteries x3, Quick Start Guide, User Manual, and our worry-free 15-month warranty

