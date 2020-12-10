FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Greenworks 40V 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower is $270 today only (Reg. $349)

-
Green DealswootGreenWorks
Reg. $349 $270

Today only, Woot offers the Greenworks G-MAX 40V 20-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $269.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically holds steady at $349 and today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in a few months. Greenworks delivers everything needed to drop the oil and gas for a more environmentally-friendly alternative. Features include two 40V batteries, a 20-inch cut deck, and seven cutting heights. Ships with a wall charger and battery. I made the change to Greenworks a few years back and have continually been pleased with its performance. Rated 4.2/5 stars by nearly 300 Amazon reviewers.

If you’re really looking to go green, consider the American Reel Lawn Mower for $70 at Amazon. Going old school will seriously cut down on any emissions, both direct or otherwise, while also giving you a good workout! And best of all, no oil or gas to worry about.

While winter is upon us, this is a great time to score some off-season savings and gear up for next spring. Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for even more price drops to enjoy this holiday season. Don’t miss yesterday’s big Greenworks sale at Amazon for even more deals on electric tools and accessories.

Greenworks 40V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower features:

  • Includes (1) Max Capacity 4 AH – 40V Lithium Battery , Cutting Heights – 5 Position
  • Durable 20” Steel Deck lets you Mulch, Bag, or Side Discharge allowing you to maintain your yard the way you want it. This Lawn Mower is not self-propelled
  • Innovative Smart Cut technology automatically increases the speed of the blade when more power is needed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

woot

GreenWorks

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Honeywell T9 Smart Thermostat packs Alexa and Assistant...
iPhone deals abound in this 1-day sale at Woot from $23...
Amazon’s Greenworks sale promotion takes up to 33...
Renogy’s flexible solar panel offers 175W of 12V ...
SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Wireless headset is PS5-r...
Kick dryer sheets to the curb with #1 best-selling reus...
This 16-pack of 1,600-lumen LED light bulbs is down to ...
LITOM’s 8-pack of solar LED fence lights is down ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks Electric String Trimmer $103, Benelli E-bike $500, more

Learn More
Up to 33%

Amazon’s Greenworks sale promotion takes up to 33% off electric mowers, more

Shop now! Learn More

Green Deals: Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Blower $300, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch Electric Chainsaw $59, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks PRO 16-inch 60V Electric Chainsaw $196, more

Learn More
30% off

Hunter Winter Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $8 + free shipping

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $200

Honeywell T9 Smart Thermostat packs Alexa and Assistant for $140 (All-time low)

$140 Learn More
33% off

Motorola’s holiday sale takes up to 33% off latest Android smartphones from $100

$100+ Learn More