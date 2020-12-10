Greenworks 40V 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower is $270 today only (Reg. $349)

Today only, Woot offers the Greenworks G-MAX 40V 20-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $269.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically holds steady at $349 and today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in a few months. Greenworks delivers everything needed to drop the oil and gas for a more environmentally-friendly alternative. Features include two 40V batteries, a 20-inch cut deck, and seven cutting heights. Ships with a wall charger and battery. I made the change to Greenworks a few years back and have continually been pleased with its performance. Rated 4.2/5 stars by nearly 300 Amazon reviewers.

If you’re really looking to go green, consider the American Reel Lawn Mower for $70 at Amazon. Going old school will seriously cut down on any emissions, both direct or otherwise, while also giving you a good workout! And best of all, no oil or gas to worry about.

While winter is upon us, this is a great time to score some off-season savings and gear up for next spring. Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for even more price drops to enjoy this holiday season. Don’t miss yesterday’s big Greenworks sale at Amazon for even more deals on electric tools and accessories.

Greenworks 40V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower features:

Includes (1) Max Capacity 4 AH – 40V Lithium Battery , Cutting Heights – 5 Position

Durable 20” Steel Deck lets you Mulch, Bag, or Side Discharge allowing you to maintain your yard the way you want it. This Lawn Mower is not self-propelled

Innovative Smart Cut technology automatically increases the speed of the blade when more power is needed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!