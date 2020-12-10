We are now ready to collect all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. While there are some notable offers still live from yesterday down below, we are now tracking a notable freebie offer on Scanner Pro by Readdle along with most of the stellar Amanita Design adventure games. Those include titles like Samorost 3, Botanicula, and Machinarium, which now sit alongside additional deals on games like Teslagrad, Evoland, Trine 2, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Scanner Pro by Readdle: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rocket: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Trine 2: $2 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Trine: $2 (Reg. $10)

Buy an Apple gift card get a 10% Best Buy bonus credit

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles $40, Tony Hawk Pro Skater $30, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – myCityArmy: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Vekt – Weight Tracking: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SomaFM Radio Player: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: PDF Office Pro: Acrobat Editor: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hazmat Hijinks: Total Meltdown: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Out There: Ω Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Writey – Practice Handwriting: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: If Found…: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BubbleBeard The Pirate: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

More on Scanner Pro by Readdle:

Scanner Pro is the best scanning app for your iPhone and iPad.

Scan agreements, receipts, IDs, books, and more using your device and turn them into high-quality PDFs, so you can safely store and share them anywhere. Experience the simplicity of on-the-go document scanning. It takes seconds to scan your travel expenses, convert paper sketches into digital copies, and save interesting articles and books for later. Due to its advanced image processing, Scanner Pro will automatically detect borders, correct perspective and distortions, remove shadows, making your scans look professional. Finally, share, email and upload your perfect scans anywhere.

