Journey Girls dolls and more up to 35% off for your gifting needs + more toys from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off traditional dolls from Qai Qai, Journey Girls, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the Journey Girls Vet Center and Yellow Lab set for $13.99. Regularly $25, today’s deal is actually up to 44% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This vet kit comes with everything the little ones need to nurse the included yellow lab back to health including a stethoscope, ice pack, water dish, get well card, clipboard, pen, stickers, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more deals starting from $8.
More Journey Girls deals:
- Sleepover Set $21 (Reg. $28)
- Stylin Studio $18 (Reg. $33)
- Qai Qai Doll $22 (Reg. $30)
- Doll Sequin Pop-Star Dress $11 (Reg. $15)
- Deluxe Gourmet Kitchen & Baking Set $64 (Reg. $100)
- Gege Mini Style B Japanese Doll $8 (Reg. $13)
- And even more…
Deals for the kids don’t stop there though. Amazon is still offering a wide selection of Playskool, Littlest Pet Shop, and Mr. Potato Head sets from $2.50 right here alongside all of these LEGO building kits from $10 and the ongoing UBTECH STEM Robot offers. Or just dive into this Amazon Melissa & Doug sale to finish off your shopping for the little ones.
More on the Journey Girls Vet Center and Yellow Lab:
- With the Journey Girls Pet Vet Set, you can care for your sweet Yellow Labrador. This Pet Vet Set has everything needed to nurse him back to health.
- The Pet Vet Set includes 1 Yellow Labrador, a scale, 2 sets of animal cards and x-rays, 3 bandages, 2 prescription bottles, a stethoscope, cone, ice pack, 2 bones, water dish, syringe, cake, get well card, clipboard, pen and stickers.
