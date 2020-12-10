FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kate Spade Gift Checklist Event offers extra 40% off sale items: Handbags, shoes, more

Kate Spade is making sure you’ve got your holiday shopping completed with an extra 40% off sale items when you apply promo code WRAPITUP at checkout. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all items. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Infinite Medium Camera Bag that’s currently marked down to $119. For comparison, this bag was originally priced at $198. This style is great for anyone on the go with a hands-free style and sleek design. It’s functional to hold all of your essentials and you can choose from four color options. Head below the jump to score all of our top picks and be sure to check out the COACH Holiday Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Margaux Laptop Bag that’s currently marked down to $197 and originally was priced at $328. This style can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and it features two straps for convenient carrying. It also has a neutral coloring, which will pair with almost any outfit.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

