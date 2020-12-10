Keep your 12.9-inch iPad Pro safe with Apple’s official Smart Folio for $30

Verizon Wireless is offering Apple’s official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Folio (2018) for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $99, today’s deal is just under our previous mention and is at least 50% off the regular going rate at other retailers. This also matches the best we’ve tracked all-time. Apple’s in-house folio for iPad Pro covers the 2018 12.9-inch model with protection for both the front and back. Delivers sleep and wake functionality and comes in that classic charcoal gray from Apple. If you’re still rocking a previous-generation iPad Pro, this is an easy way to ensure that your investment stays safe while enjoying a rare discount on Apple’s first-party folio.

Save further and go with this third-party option for less. You’ll get much of the same functionality along with a built-in Apple Pencil holder, which is great, if you find yourself regularly being concerned about losing this input device. Available in two colors and rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,800 Amazon reviewers.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. There’s currently a great batch of price drops on previous-generation iPhones, but this deal is good for today only, so be sure to act quickly if something catches your eye. You can also save on Powerbeats Pro this morning as even more colors have dropped to $150, saving you $100 from the regular going rate.

Apple Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro model offers protection for both the front and back. It also provides open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. Automatically wakes up your 11″ iPad Pro when opened and puts it to sleep when the case is closed to conserve your device’s battery. iPad is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

