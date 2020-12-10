FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Load up your Kindle book library from just $2 in today’s Gold Box sale (Up to 80% off)

-
AmazonKindle
80% off From $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off select top Kindle titles. The deals range from $2 to to $8 across plenty of genres from nonfiction and literature to history, science fiction, and memoirs. This is a great chance to fill up your Kindle library for the holidays with some highly-rated reads starting from just a couple bucks a pop. Down below the fold, you’ll find a number of our top picks from the sale as well. 

Amazon Kindle book sale:

If you’re still in the market for a new Kindle reader, we have a solid price drops available right now on the latest Kindle Paperwhite down at $100. Then go score your Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies, Black Friday pricing on Wired magazine, and our picks from the best new books to read this month.  

More on The Girl with the Louding Voice:

The unforgettable, inspiring story of a teenage girl growing up in a rural Nigerian village who longs to get an education so that she can find her “louding voice” and speak up for herself, The Girl with the Louding Voice is a simultaneously heartbreaking and triumphant tale about the power of fighting for your dreams.  Despite the seemingly insurmountable obstacles in her path, Adunni never loses sight of her goal of escaping the life of poverty she was born into so that she can build the future she chooses for herself – and help other girls like her do the same. 

