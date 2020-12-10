FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lifeprint’s instant Bluetooth photo printer needs no ink at $50 (Amazon low)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesLifeprint
Reg. $60+ $50

Amazon is offering the Lifeprint 2×3 Portable Photo Printer for $49.99 shipped. Down from its $100 list price and around $60 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever wanted to print a picture that you just took with your smartphone, keeping this in your backpack or purse is a must-have. It connects to your phone over Bluetooth and Instantly turns a digital picture into a printed 2×3 memory. No ink is required thanks to the ZINK technology used here, meaning you just need the photos to bring memories to life. Plus, each picture is backed with adhesive, so you can stick them anywhere you want. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We’d recommend using just a fraction of your savings to pick up additional pictures for further printing. This 15-pack lets you turn additional photo moments into forever memories, ensuring that they’re with you for the long haul. Coming in at just $15, you’re essentially paying $1 per print, which is pretty great for on-the-go capabilities.

Something else to consider picking up is SanDisk’s iPhone-ready 256GB iXpand Flash Drive. It comes with a USB-C adapter and plugs natively into your iPhone’s Lightning port. This makes it super simple to back up old pictures if your phone is running out of storage space. Right now, it’s on sale for $63, which is an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, so be sure to take advantage of this discount before it’s gone.

Lifeprint Portable Photo Printer features:

  • Augmented reality: Life print’s Augmented reality Hyper photos make your photos come to life like magic in your hands.
  • World’s first shareable photo Printer: easily connect with your Life print friends and share Real photos directly to each others’ printers around the world. Christmas cards anyone? Bluetooth for wireless printing up to 30ft. Makes it even more magical.
  • Print from social media: Print saved Snaps, Facebook, Instagram, Apple Live Photos, moving GIFs, and more. Just imagine the cat video possibilities. Life print’s 2×3 photos are also stickers Perfect for decorating your walls, photo albums, and MacBook.
  • Super small and portable: bring Life print to parties, concerts, and festivals and share photos right there with friends. You’ll be glad you did.
  • Full photo editing suite: add filters, text, memes, stickers, and more. Have fun, really go crazy with it. 12 inch USB Charging cord

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Lifeprint

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

DEWALT’s XR Brushless Drill/Driver Kit bundles tw...
Qardio’s Apple Health-ready blood pressure monito...
Colgate Teeth Whitening Pen, Crest Whitestrips, more no...
SanDisk’s iPhone-ready 256GB iXpand Flash Drive +...
Google Pixel 4a 5G sees first cash discount from $459
Refresh your bed sheets with these highly-rated 6-piece...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 74W USB-C PD Charger $28 ...
Amazon’s offering Van Heusen apparel for men from...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $225

Canon’s wireless color laser with AirPrint drops to best 2020 price at $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $350

Motorola One Action Smartphone drops to $203 (Save $147)

$203 Learn More
33%

Thames & Kosmos Robotics Workshop drops to just $120 shipped in time for the holidays

$120 Learn More
Save $70

DEWALT’s XR Brushless Drill/Driver Kit bundles two 5Ah batteries at $70 off, more from $28

From $28 Learn More
Reg. $205

APC’s 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS Pro falls to new all-time low at $160 (Save 22%)

$160 Learn More
Reg. $50

Get your groom on with Remington’s Shortcut Pro Body Hair Trimmer at $29.50 (Reg. $50)

$29.50 Learn More
$29 off

Qardio’s Apple Health-ready blood pressure monitor and smart scale are up to $29 off

From $80 Learn More

Green Deals: Kobalt Power Core Electric Scooter $89.50, more

Learn More