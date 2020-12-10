Lifeprint’s instant Bluetooth photo printer needs no ink at $50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Lifeprint 2×3 Portable Photo Printer for $49.99 shipped. Down from its $100 list price and around $60 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever wanted to print a picture that you just took with your smartphone, keeping this in your backpack or purse is a must-have. It connects to your phone over Bluetooth and Instantly turns a digital picture into a printed 2×3 memory. No ink is required thanks to the ZINK technology used here, meaning you just need the photos to bring memories to life. Plus, each picture is backed with adhesive, so you can stick them anywhere you want. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We’d recommend using just a fraction of your savings to pick up additional pictures for further printing. This 15-pack lets you turn additional photo moments into forever memories, ensuring that they’re with you for the long haul. Coming in at just $15, you’re essentially paying $1 per print, which is pretty great for on-the-go capabilities.

Something else to consider picking up is SanDisk’s iPhone-ready 256GB iXpand Flash Drive. It comes with a USB-C adapter and plugs natively into your iPhone’s Lightning port. This makes it super simple to back up old pictures if your phone is running out of storage space. Right now, it’s on sale for $63, which is an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, so be sure to take advantage of this discount before it’s gone.

Lifeprint Portable Photo Printer features:

Augmented reality: Life print’s Augmented reality Hyper photos make your photos come to life like magic in your hands.

World’s first shareable photo Printer: easily connect with your Life print friends and share Real photos directly to each others’ printers around the world. Christmas cards anyone? Bluetooth for wireless printing up to 30ft. Makes it even more magical.

Print from social media: Print saved Snaps, Facebook, Instagram, Apple Live Photos, moving GIFs, and more. Just imagine the cat video possibilities. Life print’s 2×3 photos are also stickers Perfect for decorating your walls, photo albums, and MacBook.

Super small and portable: bring Life print to parties, concerts, and festivals and share photos right there with friends. You’ll be glad you did.

Full photo editing suite: add filters, text, memes, stickers, and more. Have fun, really go crazy with it. 12 inch USB Charging cord

