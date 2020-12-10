Add two LITOM motion-sensing solar LED lights to your yard for $9 each

StarTOP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM Solar Motion Sensor Solar LED Lights for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code F5DO7B46 at checkout. Originally retailing for $30, it just recently dropped to $24 and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that these LED lights offer a 270-degree super wide angle illumination pattern that can reach around 30-square meters of coverage. While other solar LED lights require a small pointer to change patterns, LITOM built a side-mounted switch to make it easy to change the modes. Plus, with its IP67 weather-resistant rating, and built-in solar panel, you’ll not have to worry about where you place it as it’ll charge itself and withstand the elements. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
For something a little more budget-friendly, this single LED light has a built-in solar panel and outputs 240-lumens to brighten up your yard. It’s available for $15 when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon, which makes it a great option for upgrading your backyard.
Regardless of which you get, be sure to grab some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. This is designed to be used outdoors and weather the elements just like your new lights. At just $5 on Amazon, this is the perfect way to spend just a fraction of your savings.
LITOM Solar LED Light features:
- Equipped with 160 led and 270° super wide angle, our solar motion sensor light offers a larger coverage of luminosity, which can illuminate a small yard about 30㎡
- Press the right side button to adjust the modes. It will gradually convert from mode 1 to mode 4 to avoid damage to eyes
- The IP67 degree waterproof means that this solar motion sensor light can withstand all kinds of bad weather, such as downpour, snow and frost
- Direct charging in the sun for a day ensures 4-hour constantly brightness, 12-hour dim light
