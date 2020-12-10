FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add two LITOM motion-sensing solar LED lights to your yard for $9 each

-
AmazonGreen DealsLITOM
$18

StarTOP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM Solar Motion Sensor Solar LED Lights for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code F5DO7B46 at checkout. Originally retailing for $30, it just recently dropped to $24 and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that these LED lights offer a 270-degree super wide angle illumination pattern that can reach around 30-square meters of coverage. While other solar LED lights require a small pointer to change patterns, LITOM built a side-mounted switch to make it easy to change the modes. Plus, with its IP67 weather-resistant rating, and built-in solar panel, you’ll not have to worry about where you place it as it’ll charge itself and withstand the elements. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For something a little more budget-friendly, this single LED light has a built-in solar panel and outputs 240-lumens to brighten up your yard. It’s available for $15 when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon, which makes it a great option for upgrading your backyard.

Regardless of which you get, be sure to grab some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. This is designed to be used outdoors and weather the elements just like your new lights. At just $5 on Amazon, this is the perfect way to spend just a fraction of your savings.

LITOM Solar LED Light features:

  • Equipped with 160 led and 270° super wide angle, our solar motion sensor light offers a larger coverage of luminosity, which can illuminate a small yard about 30㎡
  • Press the right side button to adjust the modes. It will gradually convert from mode 1 to mode 4 to avoid damage to eyes
  • The IP67 degree waterproof means that this solar motion sensor light can withstand all kinds of bad weather, such as downpour, snow and frost
  • Direct charging in the sun for a day ensures 4-hour constantly brightness, 12-hour dim light

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

LITOM

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon’s in-house Basin Faucet strikes $37 (Save ...
Gift the Jedi on your list a Force FX Lightsaber on sal...
Furbo Treat Tossing HD Pet Cam back to Black Friday pri...
Roborock’s latest S4 Max robotic vacuum returns t...
Save $195 by bundling Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro a...
Grab this affordable $6 workout band set and start your...
DEWALT’s XR Brushless Drill/Driver Kit bundles tw...
Lifeprint’s instant Bluetooth photo printer needs...
Show More Comments

Related

41% off

LITOM’s 8-pack of solar LED fence lights is down to just $3 each

$3 each Learn More

Green Deals: Bird Electric Scooter $299, more

Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI Electric String Trimmer and Blower Kit $88, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Latest Anker portable Powerhouse solar generator $340, more

Learn More
Up to 20%

AmazonBasics Christmas sale starts at $4.50: Save on solar lights, USB-C cables, more

$4.50+ Learn More

Green Deals: WORX 3-in-1 Electric Blower/Mulcher $60, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Jackery Power Station 240 now $250, more

Learn More
Reg. $150

Grow your own herbs inside: AeroGarden Harvest now $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

$100 Learn More