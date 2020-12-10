Add two LITOM motion-sensing solar LED lights to your yard for $9 each

StarTOP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM Solar Motion Sensor Solar LED Lights for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code F5DO7B46 at checkout. Originally retailing for $30, it just recently dropped to $24 and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that these LED lights offer a 270-degree super wide angle illumination pattern that can reach around 30-square meters of coverage. While other solar LED lights require a small pointer to change patterns, LITOM built a side-mounted switch to make it easy to change the modes. Plus, with its IP67 weather-resistant rating, and built-in solar panel, you’ll not have to worry about where you place it as it’ll charge itself and withstand the elements. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For something a little more budget-friendly, this single LED light has a built-in solar panel and outputs 240-lumens to brighten up your yard. It’s available for $15 when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon, which makes it a great option for upgrading your backyard.

Regardless of which you get, be sure to grab some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. This is designed to be used outdoors and weather the elements just like your new lights. At just $5 on Amazon, this is the perfect way to spend just a fraction of your savings.

LITOM Solar LED Light features:

Equipped with 160 led and 270° super wide angle, our solar motion sensor light offers a larger coverage of luminosity, which can illuminate a small yard about 30㎡

Press the right side button to adjust the modes. It will gradually convert from mode 1 to mode 4 to avoid damage to eyes

The IP67 degree waterproof means that this solar motion sensor light can withstand all kinds of bad weather, such as downpour, snow and frost

Direct charging in the sun for a day ensures 4-hour constantly brightness, 12-hour dim light

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!