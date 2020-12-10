FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Sunglass Sale offers up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Prada, more

For two-days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Sunglass Sale is offering up to 75% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. Our top pick for men is the Ray-Ban Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses that’s marked down to $80. For comparison, this sunglass is regularly priced at $179. It’s unisex, which means anyone can wear it and you can choose from two color options. You can easily dress it up or down and it features a polarized lens to help you see clearly. I also love that this style features logos on both sides as well as the lens. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Hunter Winter Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide with deals starting at $8.

