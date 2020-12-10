Today only, Home Depot offers up to 35% off water purification systems, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off water filters and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Pelican Drinking Water Purification System for $377.40. Originally over $600, today’s deal is down from the usual $450 price tag and just under our previous mention. Albeit a lot upfront, this kit includes everything you need to cut down on bottle usage and enjoy purified water in your home. You’ll receive the filtration system, which is able to take out 99% of lead, chlorine, and bacteria, along with a separate faucet, and more. It’s an easy way to bring filtered water to your home with all of the necessary equipment needed to get started. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

Those looking for a more robust offering for the entire home will want to consider Pelican’s 10-GPM offering at $1,998. You’re saving almost $400 off the regular going rate with today’s deal being the best we can find by around 10%. Unlike the lead deal above, this model will work across your entire home to filter out water. It’s also an alternative to a traditional water softener with 99.6% certified scale prevention. No salt or electricity is required. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Swing by the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on water filtration systems. There are deals on simple systems for a single faucet or larger setups if you need to cover the entire home. Or jump over to today’s other energy-conscious sale, where you’ll find Greenworks lawn mowers discounted for 24-hour only.

Pelican Drinking Water System features:

The U.S. has one of the best water treatment systems in the world-waterborne threats such as cholera and typhoid are almost unheard of elsewhere. That doesn’t mean, however, that our water can’t be contaminated by microorganisms and with our water treatment infrastructure aging rapidly, it’s highly possible we’re going to see an increase in boil water advisories in the future.

