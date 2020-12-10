Get your groom on with Remington’s Shortcut Pro Body Hair Trimmer at $29.50 (Reg. $50)

Woot is now offering the Remington Shortcut Pro Body Hair Trimmer for $29.48 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $50, like it fetches at Amazon right now, today’s offers is as much as 41% off the going rate, within a few bucks of the all-time low, and the best we can find. This cordless shaver comes with five combs of varying length (2mm to 12mm) with an “extra wide blade.” It provides up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge and can be used in or out of the shower for full body grooming. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon. More details below.

If you’re looking for something more affordable or some kind of shaving gift set, be sure to explore this morning’s Gillette and Venus Gold Box sale. You’ll find everything from beard care kits and shaving gift sets as well as accessories starting from $4.50.

And while we are talking personal care, be sure to dive into today’s teeth whitening and electric toothbrush deals for options starting from $20. There’s no telling whether or not we’ll see anymore big-time teeth whitening sales before shipping gets tight, so now might be a great a chance to jump in. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more discounted essentials.

More on the Remington Shortcut Pro Body Hair Trimmer:

60 percent Wider Blade Extra wide blade trims more hair in one pass for efficient body grooming

Trim/Shave Technology Trims body hair down to 0.2mm

WETech 100 percent Waterproof Use wet, dry, or even in the shower

Lithium Rechargeable Battery 40 minutes of cordless runtime

5 Length Combs Choose from 2mm to 12mm

