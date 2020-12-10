RIDGID’s 4-gallon wet/dry shop vac comes with a car cleaning kit at $76 (35% off)

Home Depot is offering the RIDGID 4-gallon 5HP Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum with Premium Car Cleaning Kit at $75.97 shipped. Today’s deal saves you 34% and is the best available. If you’ve been needing to find a good way to clean up your garage, shop, or car, a wet/dry vacuum is the best option. This model comes with RIDGID’s premium car cleaning kit, as well as the standard set of accessories, including a 7-foot hose, multiple attachments, a filter and bag, plus much more. I’ve got a similar, but larger version of this shop vacuum in my garage for woodworking and absolutely love it. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

STANLEY’s 5-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum is a fantastic option for those on a tighter budget. You’ll lose out on the car cleaning kit, but that might not be super important for you. You’ll find a larger canister here, however, which might be of more use to you. Coming in at $60, this also saves you $15, so that’s something else to keep in mind.

Don’t forget that Roborock’s latest S4 Max robotic vacuum is currently at its all-time low on Amazon. Ushering in a discount of $110, you’ll only pay $320 for this smart vacuum right now, which is an absolutely killer deal.

RIDGID 4-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum features:

This 4 Gal. wet dry vac has a 5.0-peak horsepower motor that offers the powerful performance necessary to tackle even the messiest projects. The 20 ft. cord provides an extensive reach and the 18 lbs. design is light-weight and easily portable. The wet/dry vacuum’s large rear wheels and casters provide great mobility over carpeted floors, thresholds and rough floors at jobsites. Including auto-detailing kit.

