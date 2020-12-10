Roborock’s latest S4 Max robotic vacuum returns to all-time low at $320 (Save $110)

Roborock’s official Amazon storefront offers its S4 Max Smart Robot Vacuum for $319.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $430, today’s offer saves you $110, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Having just been released earlier this fall, Roborock S4 Max is one of the brand’s latest robotic vacuums and as such comes equipped with a 2000Pa suction system, Alexa control, and a 180-minute runtime. There’s also an upgraded laser-guided mapping system that’ll ensure this vac can make the most of each cleaning session. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum at $189. This alternative will still handle the automated cleaning for you and even packs Alexa support for voice control. You just won’t be able to take advantage of the more advanced mapping features found above. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

While you can still take advantage of these flagship Roomba S9/+ vacuum deals from iRobot at up to $400 off, there’s plenty of other savings to be had in our home goods guide. Cuisinart’s Automatic Bread Maker is still $50 off, but be sure to check all of the best beauty advent calendars this year.

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum features:

Roborock S4 Max brings Roborock’s acclaimed robotic intelligence to a robot dedicated exclusively to vacuuming. Advanced features include automatic recognition of up to 4 maps – ideal for multi-level homes, app controlled Invisible Wall and No-Go Zones, and automatic room recognition. Cleanups can also be scheduled in detail based on time of day, room, and more. All without hardware add-ons.

