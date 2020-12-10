FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your home with this 33-foot RGB LED light strip at under $19.50 (43% off)

The Best Industries (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $19.39 Prime shipped with the code PIL5OXOP and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you 43% and is the best available. If you’ve been after the perfect way to upgrade your home’s appearance, adding some under-cabinet or home theater bias lighting is a great way to do it. You’ll get 33-feet of RGB LED lighting here which can be set to white, red, blue, or anything in between. The included remote makes it super simple to change things up and offers an easy way to customize the settings. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another option would be to pick up this smaller 9.2-foot RGB LED strip to put behind your TV. It’s available on Amazon for around $13 when you clip the on-page coupon. This is built to go behind your TV and needs nothing more than a single USB port for power. You’ll also find smartphone control over Bluetooth available here, making it super easy to change the color or brightness.

Something else to consider is Philips Hue’s 4-pack of White Smart Bulbs. Right now, they’re on sale for just $7.50 each, which is 50% off. These are Bluetooth-enabled, meaning they function with or without the Hue Hub. This allows you to change out normal light bulbs in your home for voice-controlled ones, should that be something you’re interested in.

TBI RGB LED Strip features:

  • High-quality led strip light kit! This premium LED room lights kit comes with 2×16.4 feet RGB LED Strip Lights, Remote Controller with 44 Keys, IR Controller, Power Adapter, and Connectors.
  • Extra strong 3m tape! Every RGB LED strips covers with high-adhesion 3M tape. This mounting tape is designed to firmly adhere to high, medium, and lower surface energy plastic and paint, metal, and glass.
  • Plug & play design for easy installation! The color changing lights have cut marks, so you can easily cut them to size. You’ll have your LED rope lights installed in minutes.

