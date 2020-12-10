Amazon has Vahdam’s Loose Leaf Tea Subscription Box at $9 (Today only, 55% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vadham via Amazon is offering the Vahdam Loose Leaf Tea Variety Subscription Box for $9 with free delivery. This is a subscription box that regularly fetches $20 a month and is now available at 55% off for your first delivery. And you can always cancel the subscription at anytime. It includes five exclusive loose leaf teas every month that are “vacuum sealed and packed within 24- to 72-hours of harvesting.” Previous offerings included chamomile, chai, Himalayan blends, and much more, making it a great option for folks that love to try out different flavors in between their go-to brands. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great little add-in for the subscription box would be a nice tea cup set or a trivet for the kettle. This 3-pack of Potholders Cotton Thread Trivets offer up some color/design options for serving and carry stellar reviews on Amazon from thousands.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the Amazon Subscription Boxes as you’ll find plenty of discounted options on tap. Those include everything from Marvel and pet boxes to those focused on learning for the kids and more.

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional price drops on kitchenware gifts.

More on the Vahdam Loose Leaf Tea Subscription Box:

5 Exclusive Loose Leaf teas: Each box, every month, will house an assortment of 5 exceptional loose leaf teas. This pack is perfect for ardent tea lovers and also for those who have just started with Tea! In a year, you can relish 60 of our lush blends.

Garden Fresh Teas Sourced Directly: Tea leaves are vacuum sealed & packed within 24 to 72 hours of harvesting to give you Garden Fresh Tea with the Best Aroma & taste, and the assurance of truly ethical, fair trade price to Farmers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!