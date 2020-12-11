Amazon takes $10 off toy orders over $50: NERF, Disney, Star Wars, and more

With Christmas inching closer, Amazon is ending the week with a new promotion that’s taking $10 off select toy orders over $50. Just add any number of toys to your cart, with the $10 in savings being applied at checkout. And since you’re hitting the $50 threshold, everything here ships free. Regardless of who’s on your shopping list, you’ll find plenty of ways to check some names off with everything from Fortnite NERF blasters and Star Wars figures to Disney playsets, and more. Best of all, many of the toys are already on sale in their own right, with even more savings to be had today. Not to mention, everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Highlights in the Amazon’s toy sale

Then while you’re checking gifts off the list, be sure to check out these Force FX Lightsaber discounts for the Star Wars fan in your life. But there’s plenty of other options for the little ones on sale ahead of the big day, including Osmo STEM kits from $35, various LEGO sets starting at $12, and more.

NERF Fortnite Bolt Action Blaster features:

The BASR-L blaster is inspired by the one used in Fortnite, capturing the look of the one from the popular video game. The BASR-L blaster features bolt-action, clip-fed blasting and includes a 6-dart clip and 12 Official Nerf Elite darts. Use the removable scope to help with aiming — look through the scope and line up the crosshairs on your target. To get blasting, load 6 darts into the clip, insert the clip into the blaster, and pull the bolt backward and forward to prime the blaster for firing.

