Amazon’s Samsonite luggage sale offers up to 50% off popular styles from $35 shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Samsonite luggage, backpacks, and duffel bags. Amazon Prime members receive complimentary delivery, otherwise; in orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the 2-Piece Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage Set in Silver for $119.99. This luggage is regularly priced at $240 and it's available in an array of color options. The hardside luggage design helps to protect your belongings and it has spinner wheels to get to your destination in a breeze. Better yet, if you're an over-packer, each luggage piece has an expansion design. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 7,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

Samsonite Omni Hardside Luggage features:

20″ Carry On (meets carry-on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light) and 24″ Spinner (maximize your packing power and the ideal checked bag for longer trips)

Samsonite products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship

TSA locks act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling

