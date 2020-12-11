FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Samsonite luggage sale offers up to 50% off popular styles from $35 shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Samsonite luggage, backpacks, and duffel bags. Amazon Prime members receive complimentary delivery, otherwise; in orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the 2-Piece Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage Set in Silver for $119.99. This luggage is regularly priced at $240 and it’s available in an array of color options. The hardside luggage design helps to protect your belongings and it has spinner wheels to get to your destination in a breeze. Better yet, if you’re an over-packer, each luggage piece has an expansion design. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 7,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure you check out the Cole Haan Holiday Specials Event that’s offering up to 70% off best-sellers and boots under $100. Plus, Calvin Klein is also offering 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance, including popular underwear.

Samsonite Omni Hardside Luggage features:

  • 20″ Carry On (meets carry-on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light) and 24″ Spinner (maximize your packing power and the ideal checked bag for longer trips)
  • Samsonite products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship
  • TSA locks act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling

