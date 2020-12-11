It is time to head into this weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. You still have a chance at this discounted App Gift Card offer, as well as a host of notable price drops from yesterday down below, but for now it’s on to Friday’s best. Today we have some great interactive storybook freebies for the kids as well as some sleep apps to help you get some rest alongside highlights like Book of Demons, Fuel Cost Calculator, Catan Classic, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Find My Car – Parking Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fuel Cost Calculator & Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Catan Classic: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Catan Classic HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Theine: $1 (Reg. $4)

Buy an Apple gift card get a 10% Best Buy bonus credit

Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain, Mario Odyssey, Zelda, Fire Emblem, Smash Bros., more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Scanner Pro by Readdle: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rocket: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Trine 2: $2 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Trine: $2 (Reg. $10)

More on Book of Demons Tablet Edition:

Tap & slash your way through the Archdemon’s hordes in this atmospheric paper pop-up dungeon crawler recapturing the soul of the genre with loads of intelligent humor. LASTING FUN: Procedurally Generated Dungeons, endless mode after completing the main, 8 hours long campaign! Three character classes with unique mechanics! BUILT FOR TOUCH: iOS controls re-engineered for the best touch experience! LOADS OF QUALITY CONTENT: 70+ different types of unique monsters, 80 base card types with Rare and Legendary variants; over *100 000* variants total!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!