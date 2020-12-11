Calvin Klein offers 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance: Underwear, t-shirts, more

Calvin Klein is currently offering 40% off sitewide and an additional 50% off clearance styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on popular underwear, t-shirts, jackets, joggers, cologne, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on any two items purchased. Our top pick from this sale is the Cotton Classic 5-Pack Boxer Briefs that are marked down to $36. For comparison, these boxer briefs are regularly priced at $60. They’re available in two color options and were designed to promote comfort. This style has a logo waistband with elastic material for a perfect fit and they’re nice for everyday wear. With over 120 reviews from Calvin Klein customers, these boxer briefs are rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!