Cole Haan's upgrading your shoe closet with up to 70% off winter essentials + free shipping

70% off From $30

Cole Haan Winter Essentials Sale takes up to 70% off select styles and boots under $100. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your style this winter with the ØriginalGrand Venetian Loafers. This classic style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and they’re currently marked down to just $40. For comparison, these loafers are regularly priced at $150. This style is also great for everyday wear because you can slip them right on and you can choose from three versatile color options. I also love that they will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, or dress pants alike, depending on the occasion. Cole Haan customers rate this style a 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan’s holiday deals or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Hunter Winter Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide with deals starting at $8.

Disney kids’ face mask 3-packs now $10: Baby Yoda...
Saks Off Fifth Friends and Family Sale cuts up to 70% o...
Sperry’s Stock Up Sale takes 25% off sitewide + e...
Calvin Klein offers 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off cl...
Amazon offers PUMA’s motorsport collection from $...
ALDO Winter Sale offers 30% off boots and handbags + fr...
Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Sunglass Sale offers up...
Vineyard Vines Very Festive Sale offers 30-70% off site...
