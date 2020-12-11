Cole Haan’s upgrading your shoe closet with up to 70% off winter essentials + free shipping

Cole Haan Winter Essentials Sale takes up to 70% off select styles and boots under $100. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your style this winter with the ØriginalGrand Venetian Loafers. This classic style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and they’re currently marked down to just $40. For comparison, these loafers are regularly priced at $150. This style is also great for everyday wear because you can slip them right on and you can choose from three versatile color options. I also love that they will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, or dress pants alike, depending on the occasion. Cole Haan customers rate this style a 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan’s holiday deals or shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Morris Chukka Boots $60 (Orig. $250)
- ØriginalGrand Venetian Loafer $40 (Orig. $150)
- Wakefield Chelsea Boots $90 (Orig. $240)
- GrandPrø Rally Chukka Sneaker $70 (Orig. $160)
- GRANDSERIES Leather Glove $45 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Rene Booties $60 (Orig. $220)
- Arden Booties $80 (Orig. $280)
- Isabell Tall Boots $80 (Orig. $300)
- Winnie Grand Booties $100 (Orig. $280)
- Grand Ambition Three-In-One Tote Bag $175 (Orig. $348)
- …and even more deals…
