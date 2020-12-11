Cole Haan’s upgrading your shoe closet with up to 70% off winter essentials + free shipping

Cole Haan Winter Essentials Sale takes up to 70% off select styles and boots under $100. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your style this winter with the ØriginalGrand Venetian Loafers. This classic style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and they’re currently marked down to just $40. For comparison, these loafers are regularly priced at $150. This style is also great for everyday wear because you can slip them right on and you can choose from three versatile color options. I also love that they will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, or dress pants alike, depending on the occasion. Cole Haan customers rate this style a 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan’s holiday deals or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

