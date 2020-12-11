Disney kids’ face mask 3-packs now $10: Baby Yoda, Marvel, more (Nearly 25% off)

Macy’s is now offering nearly 25% off Disney face masks for kids. There are several 3-packs on sale featuring various designs at $9.99 with free shipping for today only. Regularly $13, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and a great chance to refresh your kids’ mask collection with some fun and interesting designs. You’ll find everything from classic Mickey and Minnie packs alongside Baby Yoda and other Star Wars designs, not to mention plenty of Marvel superhero action. Reviews are light here at best, but most of Disney’s masks on Amazon carry solid ratings. Swing below the fold for a closer look at the options.

Disney kids’ face mask sale:

You’ll also want to check out these Disney face mask designs that launched a few months back while you’re at it. Today is also apparently your last chance at guaranteed on-time delivery from the official holiday Disney sale (they keep moving the date back on us), but you’ll also want to check out the new Disney Art mosaics as well.

More on the Disney Kids’ Face Masks:

Star Wars kids face cover. Stay safe and cool with your favorite characters. This is not a medical-grade mask and is not intended as a substitute for social distancing, frequent hand washing, and refraining from face-touching. Due to health & safety reasons, these masks cannot be returned or exchange. Product Dimensions – 7″ L x 6″ W x 5″ H.

