FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Disney kids’ face mask 3-packs now $10: Baby Yoda, Marvel, more (Nearly 25% off)

-
FashionMacy'sDisney
25% off $10

Macy’s is now offering nearly 25% off Disney face masks for kids. There are several 3-packs on sale featuring various designs at $9.99 with free shipping for today only. Regularly $13, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and a great chance to refresh your kids’ mask collection with some fun and interesting designs. You’ll find everything from classic Mickey and Minnie packs alongside Baby Yoda and other Star Wars designs, not to mention plenty of Marvel superhero action. Reviews are light here at best, but most of Disney’s masks on Amazon carry solid ratings. Swing below the fold for a closer look at the options. 

Disney kids’ face mask sale:

You’ll also want to check out these Disney face mask designs that launched a few months back while you’re at it. Today is also apparently your last chance at guaranteed on-time delivery from the official holiday Disney sale (they keep moving the date back on us), but you’ll also want to check out the new Disney Art mosaics as well. 

More on the Disney Kids’ Face Masks:

Star Wars kids face cover. Stay safe and cool with your favorite characters. This is not a medical-grade mask and is not intended as a substitute for social distancing, frequent hand washing, and refraining from face-touching. Due to health & safety reasons, these masks cannot be returned or exchange. Product Dimensions – 7″ L x 6″ W x 5″ H. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Macy's

Disney

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Herschel Little America Backpack drops to $50 (50% off)...
Saks Off Fifth Friends and Family Sale cuts up to 70% o...
Cole Haan’s upgrading your shoe closet with up to...
Sperry’s Stock Up Sale takes 25% off sitewide + e...
Calvin Klein offers 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off cl...
Amazon offers PUMA’s motorsport collection from $...
ALDO Winter Sale offers 30% off boots and handbags + fr...
Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Sunglass Sale offers up...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $15

Melissa & Doug Puffy Sticker Activity Book set hits Amazon low at $7.50 (50% off), more

$7.50 Learn More
30% off

Amazon kids’ toy gift sale from $2.50: Spud Lightyear, Littlest Pet Shop, more

$2.50+ Learn More
Reg. $120

PowerA Switch GameCube controller 3-pack hits all-time low at $70 (Reg. $120) + more

$70 Learn More
Reg. $120

Instant Pot’s K-Cup and Nespresso pod coffee brewer hits all-time low at $80 (Reg. $120)

$80 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 7A Electric Chainsaw $70, more

Learn More
Shop now

Amazon takes $10 off toy orders over $50: NERF, Disney, Star Wars, and more

$10 off Learn More
35% off

An OLED screen enhances SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Keyboard at $65 (Save 35%)

$65 Learn More
50% off

Herschel Little America Backpack drops to $50 (50% off) at Amazon, more

$50 Learn More