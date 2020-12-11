elago offers discounts on its iPhone and AirPods cases from $6

elago’s Amazon storefront is offering up a rare sale with discounts on a number of iPhone and AirPods accessories. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Headlining is elago’s Liquid Silicone iPhone 12 mini cases for $11.99. Regularly $15, today’s deal is the first discount we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. elago’s silicone cases add a nice bit of protection without too much bulk. You’ll have access to all of the necessary ports, cameras, and buttons here, as well. There’s a microfiber finish on the inside while elago promises a “smooth” outer shell that feels good in the hand. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Earlier today we spotted a re-run of Adorama’s popular Black Friday iPhone case sale from $10 across a wide range of styles, including leather, silicone, and more. You can also browse through our smartphone accessories roundup today for additional deals on speakers and other iPhone and Android accessories.

elago Liquid Silicone Case features:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

LIQUID SILICONE WAS USED TO make this incredible case! The case ADDS GREAT GRIP AND PROTECTION to your iPhone 12 Mini while adding a SPLASH OF COLOR! Don’t sacrifice any aspects of what makes a case great when choosing elago.

FULL COVERAGE FOR your iPhone 12 Mini! The case covers the whole phone – including the bottom and buttons. RAISED LIP helps protect the screen and camera against scratches from direct surface contact. WIRELESS CHARGING COMPATIBLE!

