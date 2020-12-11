FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee’s outdoor LED light strip is 48-feet long at $26 shipped on Amazon

-
AmazonHome GoodsGovee
28% off $26

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 48-foot Outdoor LED Light Strip for $25.99 shipped with the code CNKFPJTM at checkout. Down from $36, today’s deal saves $10 and is the best available. If you’re wanting to make your backyard more like a getaway this winter, this is the perfect way to do that. These lights offer a span of 48-feet and multiple brightness options. You’re given a remote that can change settings or control the lights from nearly 100-feet away. Designed to be used outdoors, these are perfect for open or enclosed patios or decks. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? While not the same design, this 25-foot LED light kit is also built to be used outdoors and is available for $16 at Amazon. You’re getting around half the length here, but also saving $10 when compared to today’s lead deal.

Give the inside of your home an upgrade by picking up four Philips Hue Bluetooth smart bulbs for just $7.50 each. Right now, the deal saves you 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This sale won’t last long, so hurry before it’s gone.

Govee Outdoor LED Light features:

  • Long Distance Remote Control Function: User-friendly, allows you to conveniently control the patio lights from up to 98ft (30m) away.
  • Dimmable to Set the Mood: With 6 grade brightness, 6 grade speed function, and 6 scene modes (Candle/Breath/Wave/Twinkle/Flicker/Relax) to choose from, our patio lights let you to set the atmosphere to suit your mood.
  • Energy Efficient Lighting and Long Lifespan: Each plastic bulb has 1W power, which saves you 90% energy than the tungsten bulbs. With a 20000 hours lifespan, our patio lights are the proper choice for longevity and money saving.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Modernize a dated living room with Walker Edison’...
Save up to 46% when you bundle Amazon’s all-new E...
Save $25 on this Key by Amazon in-garage delivery bundl...
Slide this Cuisinart Pizza Grilling Set under the tree ...
RIDGID tools up to 40% off at Home Depot: Hammer Drill ...
Don’t forget your dog this Christmas: Amazon̵...
elago offers discounts on its iPhone and AirPods cases ...
Blu-ray/4K from $4: Matrix, James Bond Ultimate Collect...
Show More Comments

Related

43% off

Upgrade your home with this 33-foot RGB LED light strip at under $19.50 (43% off)

$19.50 Learn More
41% off

LITOM’s 8-pack of solar LED fence lights is down to just $3 each

$3 each Learn More

Green Deals: Latest Anker portable Powerhouse solar generator $340, more

Learn More
42% off

Save up to 42% on TP-Link smart power strips, cameras, LED bulbs, more from $14

$14+ Learn More
42% off

This 16-pack of 1,600-lumen LED light bulbs is down to just $1.50 each

$1.50 each Learn More
Reg. $240

Modernize a dated living room with Walker Edison’s white TV stand: $189 (Reg. $240)

$189 Learn More
Up to 46% off

Save up to 46% when you bundle Amazon’s all-new Echo with two Hue Bulbs at $70

$70 Learn More
Reg. $85

Save $25 on this Key by Amazon in-garage delivery bundle at a new low of $60

$60 Learn More