Govee’s outdoor LED light strip is 48-feet long at $26 shipped on Amazon

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 48-foot Outdoor LED Light Strip for $25.99 shipped with the code CNKFPJTM at checkout. Down from $36, today’s deal saves $10 and is the best available. If you’re wanting to make your backyard more like a getaway this winter, this is the perfect way to do that. These lights offer a span of 48-feet and multiple brightness options. You’re given a remote that can change settings or control the lights from nearly 100-feet away. Designed to be used outdoors, these are perfect for open or enclosed patios or decks. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? While not the same design, this 25-foot LED light kit is also built to be used outdoors and is available for $16 at Amazon. You’re getting around half the length here, but also saving $10 when compared to today’s lead deal.

Give the inside of your home an upgrade by picking up four Philips Hue Bluetooth smart bulbs for just $7.50 each. Right now, the deal saves you 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This sale won’t last long, so hurry before it’s gone.

Govee Outdoor LED Light features:

Long Distance Remote Control Function: User-friendly, allows you to conveniently control the patio lights from up to 98ft (30m) away.

Dimmable to Set the Mood: With 6 grade brightness, 6 grade speed function, and 6 scene modes (Candle/Breath/Wave/Twinkle/Flicker/Relax) to choose from, our patio lights let you to set the atmosphere to suit your mood.

Energy Efficient Lighting and Long Lifespan: Each plastic bulb has 1W power, which saves you 90% energy than the tungsten bulbs. With a 20000 hours lifespan, our patio lights are the proper choice for longevity and money saving.

