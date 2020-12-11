Herschel Little America Backpack drops to $50 (50% off) at Amazon, more

Amazon’s offering the Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack in the color Black Camo for $49.99 shipped. Regularly this backpack is priced at up to $90 and it would make a nice Christmas gift idea for the traveler, commuter, or student. To compare, it’s also priced at Nordstrom for $100. It can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and can also hold all of your gear. The cushioned straps are also designed to promote comfort and this style is rated 4.7/5 stars with over 6,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal is the Gold Toe Men’s Stanton Crew Socks for $13.20 and regularly are priced at $22. These socks are a phenomenal stocking stuffer idea and they will pair nicely with all of your fall or winter boots. You can choose from several color options and with over 900 reviews from Amazon customers, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to get your holiday shopping done by checking out our fashion guide to score even more deals today including Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, and more.

Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack features:

A timeless silhouette inspired by the classic mountaineering style. Sturdy polyester and nylon fabric, made for all adventures.

Signature striped liner, drawcord closure and magnet-fastened straps with metal pin buckles.

Finished with Herschel’s classic woven label. Spacious, versatile and tech-friendly, the Herschel Little America is suited for both your everyday commutes and your airplane carry-ons.

25L capacity 19.25” high and 11. 25” wide. From your passport to your heavy textbooks, there’s plenty of space to fit everything you need for school, work or travel.

