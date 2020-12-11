FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a lifetime license to Office Home and Student 2019 for Mac/PC, more at $140 off

Newegg is currently offering Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for Mac/PC + Norton 360 Standard 2020 for $79.98 as a digital download. For comparison, buying just Microsoft Office would cost you $100 direct right now. Notron adds another $70 or so in value, with today’s deal saving you $140 overall. The big feature here is that Office 2019 is a one-time purchase, with no subscriptions required, unlike Office 365. You’ll enjoy a 1-user download for Mac or PC, which should work well for the next few years without having to buy anything else. The Norton subscription is good for 15-months and one device0, keeping your computer protected from viruses while you’re browsing the internet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Maybe you’re in the last year of school, and you only need 12-months of Office and not lifetime access. Well, a subscription to Office will help you finish things out. You can score a 1-year Office 365 subscription for $59 at Amazon right now. This is also a digital download and can function on both macOS and Windows, making it great for users of either system. One thing to keep in mind here is that this is a yearly subscription, meaning if you don’t renew next October, your access will be cut off.

On a different note, once you’ve finished homework and are ready to game, be sure to swing by my recent gift guide. It outlines several areas where you could easily upgrade your battlestation with prices as low as $55.

Office Home and Student features:

  • One-time purchase for 1 device, PC or Mac
  • System Requirements: Windows 10 or macOS
  • Classic 2019 versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint; plus, additional OneNote features
  • Microsoft support included for 60 days at no extra cost
  • Licensed for home use

