Philips headphones start at $32 in today’s Gold Box (20% or more off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PHOTOTECH via Amazon is offering 20% off Philips headphones. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the SHP9600 HiFi Precision Over-Ear Headphones for $63.99. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and the best we’ve seen this year at Amazon. These wired headphones feature 50mm neodymium drivers that deliver “full spectrum of sound.” Ideal for making the switch from a wireless pair of cans to wired for more critical listening. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,000 Amazon reviewers. More below.

For a more affordable alternative, consider the Philips SHP6000 HiFi Stereo Wired Headphones for $31.99. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag. These headphones are more affordable than the lead deal above while featuring 40mm drivers and “soft foam cushioning for a fire perfect.” Great for kids. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s Gold Box headphones sale on this landing page over at Amazon. We also have a nice deal on AirPods going this morning, bringing Black Friday prices back at $110 from the usual $159 price tag.

Philips SHP9500 Headphones feature:

50mm neodymium drivers deliver full spectrum of sound

1.5m cable gives you freedom of movement for indoor use

Comfortable double layered headband cushion, breathable ear cushion for longer wearing comfort

Finishing of connector: gold-plated, acoustic system: open, Magnet type: neodymium

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!