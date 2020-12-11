FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips headphones start at $32 in today’s Gold Box (20% or more off)

-
20% off From $32

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PHOTOTECH via Amazon is offering 20% off Philips headphones. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the SHP9600 HiFi Precision Over-Ear Headphones for $63.99. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and the best we’ve seen this year at Amazon. These wired headphones feature 50mm neodymium drivers that deliver “full spectrum of sound.” Ideal for making the switch from a wireless pair of cans to wired for more critical listening. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,000 Amazon reviewers. More below.

For a more affordable alternative, consider the Philips SHP6000 HiFi Stereo Wired Headphones for $31.99. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag. These headphones are more affordable than the lead deal above while featuring 40mm drivers and “soft foam cushioning for a fire perfect.” Great for kids. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s Gold Box headphones sale on this landing page over at Amazon. We also have a nice deal on AirPods going this morning, bringing Black Friday prices back at $110 from the usual $159 price tag.

Philips SHP9500 Headphones feature:

  • 50mm neodymium drivers deliver full spectrum of sound
  • 1.5m cable gives you freedom of movement for indoor use
  • Comfortable double layered headband cushion, breathable ear cushion for longer wearing comfort
  • Finishing of connector: gold-plated, acoustic system: open, Magnet type: neodymium

